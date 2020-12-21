Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh, wishes pour in for the couple

An adorable photo of Harman Baweja and Sasha was shared by his sister Rowena Baweja and the duo can be seen flashing their widest smiles for the camera.

Actor and producer Harman Baweja, who starred in a couple of movies back in 2008, got engaged in Chandigarh on Sunday. The roka ceremony took place over the weekend as Harman and wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani got engaged. An adorable photo of the couple was shared by the actor's sister Rowena Baweja. In the photo, we get to see the couple flashing their widest smiles for the camera.

Sharing the same, Rowena captioned it, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja." The photo soon spread like wildfire on social media and wishes poured in for the couple.

The Baweja's seem to be close friends with Raj Kundra and family as 's husband wished them. Shamita Shetty, too, commented on the photo and wished them. Meanwhile, Rowena's friend and actor Sagarika Ghatge also showered wishes on Harman and Sasha as she wrote, "Congratulations Sasha and Harman."

Take a look at Harman and Sasha's roka photo below:

Harman made his debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008 with and also went on to do films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee. However, his films did not make much noise at the box office. Harman was also reportedly dating Priyanka Chopra for a brief period of time. Harman and Sasha's wedding will take place in 2021.

