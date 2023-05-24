Harman Baweja opens up on dating rumors with Priyanka Chopra: 'It’s a part and parcel of the industry...'

Actor Harman Baweja, who is returning to acting with Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop, has finally talked about his rumoured relationship with Priyanka Chopra. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Love Story 2050 co-starring Priyanka. The film was released in 2008. Back then, it was reported that the duo fell in love with each other on the sets and they were allegedly dating. In an interview, Harman spoke about the reports and said that dealing with tabloid media is 'part and parcel' of being in showbiz.

Harman Baweja talks about his rumoured romance with Priyanka Chopra

When Harman made his debut in Bollywood, the audience went gaga over his looks. They were even impressed with his dancing style. He was constantly compared with Hrithik Roshan. Apart from his work, it was his personal life too that made headlines. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, Harman reacted when he was asked about the constant media attention his and Priyanka's rumoured relationship received. The actor said, "That’s tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured. They see you outside a restaurant and three minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you are having lunch with that girl, while in reality that is not probably true."

He continued, "I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad. The scoops were fun when they were sweet but it was bitter when they weren’t. But it’s a part and parcel of the line you can’t really complain."

Apart from Love Story 2050, Harman and Priyanka worked together in What's Your Raashee? too. It was released in 2009. Years later, Harman is all set to make a comeback with the most awaited series, Scoop. It also stars Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Deven Bhojani and Tannishtha Chatterjee in key roles. It will be released on Netflix on June 2.