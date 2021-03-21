Harman Baweja ties the knot with Sasha Ramchandani in traditional Gurudwara ceremony; See Unseen Pics.

Pinkvilla got its hands on some exclusive photos and video from Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani's traditional wedding ceremony. Check it out below.

With two crazy days of a pre-wedding party and Sangeet, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani tied the knot in an intimate and traditional Gurudwara ceremony on Sunday morning. Pinkvilla got its hands on some exclusive photos and video from the traditional ceremony which shows Harman and Sasha during their ceremony. The couple kept their wedding style quite subtle and elegant.

The groom, Harman, was seen wearing a blush pink sherwani with intricate bronze gold work. As for the bride, Sasha, she too opted for gold and complimented that with a striking deep maroon lehenga. She kept her makeup super subtle and natural with flushed cheeks being the highlight.

The couple were all smiles for their wedding photos. also wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding." Harman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra are best friends and the latter even performed at the sangeet.

Take a look at Harman and Sasha's wedding photos below:

Raj Kundra along with friends Aamir Ali and Ashish Choudhary is attending the wedding in Kolkata. He also performed an energy packed Bhangra routine and wife Shilpa Shetty was super impressed with his performance. "Husband Appreciation post Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it," Shilpa wrote while sharing his video.

