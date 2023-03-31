Harrdy Sandhu might have 'confirmed' Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding rumours; Here's what he said

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is quite active on social media, is currently hitting headlines for her rumoured romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Their relationship rumours started after they were spotted together entering a restaurant recently. Now, Parineeti's Code Name co-star and ace singer Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed that she is getting married. He said that he has even congratulated her for the same.

Harrdy Sandhu confirms Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

While speaking to DNA, the '83 actor confirmed Parineeti's relationship. He said, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck. I have called and congratulated her." Harrdy even revealed that during the shoot of their film, they used to discuss marriage. He said that Parineeti had said that she will tie the knot only when she finds the 'right guy'.

Earlier, Raghav's colleague and AAP MP Sanjeev Arora confirm that the couple was getting married. He took to Twitter and dropped a congratulatory message for Raghav and Parineeti. His tweet read, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!" In no time, his tweet went viral on the Internet.

Recently, Parineeti was seen making a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's residence which added extra fuel to the speculations. Netizens thought that she went to Manish's house to discuss her wedding outfit as he is the go-to designer for couples currently.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Priyanka Chopra might meet Raghav during her visit to Mumbai. The actress is all set to make a brief appearance in Mumbai to promote her show, Citadel. It is said that the family will host an intimate roka ceremony in her presence soon.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imitiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

