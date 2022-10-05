Harrdy Sandhu says Ranveer Singh's 83 made way for him in Bollywood, calls it 'gift of God'

The young budding actor revealed that before landing on the sets of the film 83, wherein Ranveer Singh played the lead role, his work was not seen much by the audience. He emphasized that the film 83 is special to him as it made way for him in the Bollywood film industry.

Popular actor and singer Harrdy Sandhu , who will next be seen in the film, Code Name Tiranga alongside Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, has opened up about his journey in the Bollywood industry. The 36-year-old actor gained popularity with songs like Soch and Joker, which were written by Jaani and music composed by B Praak. Since then, he is moving forward in life. However, his journey has its own share of sweetness and bitterness.

Elaborating about his journey to date, especially in the film 83, he told News 18 Showsha, “I didn’t know if the film 83 will open the doors for me in Bollywood. First of all, I didn’t think that I would even become an actor. I always thought that I would do only that much acting which is needed in my songs. But, I somewhere or the other liked acting on screen.”

“83, I think was kind of a gift from God to me because I wanted to play cricket and I wanted to play it for India, which I couldn’t do because I got injured while I was playing for India Under 19 cricket team. So, I think, God kind of gave it as a gift to me that If not in real life, I should fulfill my wish to play for the cricket team in reel life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sandhu’s upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga is scheduled to be released on 14 October 2022.

