Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor give details about their characters in Thar; Read to know

Anil Kapoor is all set to entertain his audience in the upcoming web film, Thar, which will also feature his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in the lead. Ahead of its release Anil and Harsh spoke about their roles in the film, during a conversation with a news portal.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Haarsh revealed that his character is more of a city guy, while Anil’s character is more local to the place where the film eventually takes place. He adds that his character is a quiet kind of a person and is very interesting in the way that he isn’t in a position where he can reveal too much about himself.

Further, when Anil Kapoor was asked what made him say yes to the film, the legendary star said that for him it has always been a combination of things, he considers all the factors- who he is working with, who the director is, and of course, the material has to be good. He added that he always wanted to work with younger talent, and wanted them to navigate him, rather than him trying to do that.

“Not just Thar, even with AK vs AK, I feel Harsh was so closely associated with Vikramaditya Motwane that it just made them slightly more comfortable to ask me to do the film. So, somewhere, I think, through Harsh, I’m getting an opportunity to work with the younger filmmakers,” the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor said.

'Thar' is all set to release on OTT platform on May 6.

