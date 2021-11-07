Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Bhavesh Joshi’s theatrical release: It sank without a trace three years ago

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his career in the Hindi film industry with the 2016 release ‘Mirzya’ costarring Saiyami Kher and was directed by Rakeysh Mehra. The film did not rake in the moolah at the box office. Harsh however found his feet with the release of Bhavesh Joshi directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. His cameo in Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor led ‘AK vs AK’ garnered him tremendous praise. He was recently seen alongside Radhika Madan in Netflix’s ‘Ray’. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Harsh spoke about how the atmosphere has changed when it comes to cinema post the arrival of OTT platforms.

Speaking about Bhavesh Joshi, Harsh said, “I remember Bhavesh Joshi released and sank without a trace three years ago in cinemas. Now it is like a cult film. Then, I was still stuck in a situation where I was a young actor, starting my career, very excited and naive, idealistic about doing these offbeat films. We would market our films through music, promote them on music channels, do city tours, release it on a certain number of screens.” He added, “A film like that could never thrive under those circumstances. Everybody wrote it off when it released.”

Harsh spoke about how OTT platforms provide longevity to the films by having them in the library available to the viewers. Harsh said, “What is beautiful is that so many people who had not seen my work, saw my cameo in AK vs AK, then went to watch Bhavesh… and then Ray. These films will always be there on those platforms. That is the beautiful thing, we have evolved so much in the way we market things”.

