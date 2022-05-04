Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirms being in a relationship; Says he wants to learn cooking for his girlfriend

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his action-thriller Netflix film, Thar, which will also star his father-actor Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Recently, the actor was spotted with a mystery woman walking hand-in-hand in the city. Soon after, fans took no time to say that the mystery woman is Harsh’s rumoured girlfriend. Now, the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor, in a recent conversation with Mashable India confirmed that he is in a relationship.

The actor was asked if he knows how to cook. To which, he replied: "No. You know I have a girlfriend now, and I want to learn how to cook. I really do." Further, he also said that his parents- Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor don't pay for his expenses. Harsh said, "I hate to break it to the audience. but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my s**t. I wish you all were right, and I was wrong. I would've 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff, believe it or not." The Ray actor also said that if his parents would've paid he would have had five cars instead of just none. "It doesn’t work like that," he said.

Meanwhile, Thar releases on Netflix on May 6. It marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC) and Harsh as well. This is the second time Anil and Harsh will be working together after AK vs AK, which was released in 2020. However, in that film, Harsh only had a cameo, Thar marks the first time the father-son duo will be co-starring in full-length roles.

