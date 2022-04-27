Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on making off beat film choices like Thar: Can choose due to family's decade-long work

Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their next project Thar. They have been going all out to promote the film and recently spoke to RJ Siddharth Kannan. In the interview, the duo opened up about working with each other as well as their personal relationships.

Reading a fan comment, Kannan said that Harsh has the best film choices from among his family members such as Anil and Sonam. Reacting to this comment, Harsh acknowledged that it is his privilege that has helped him make those choices. "The reason I can make the choices that I've done is because of the work that they have done. I've said this, because I come from privilege, I'm able to make my off-center choices. I'm secure..in more ways than one. Financially, emotionally, so I'm able to make those choices. So, thanks to the work that the family has done for so many decades," Harsh said.

On the same lines, Anil was also asked about a comment he had made sometime back. It read: "People think Sonam and Harsh have it easy. When I started I used to feel the same about Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt."

Reacting to it, Anil said, "Yes, of course. Now, I respect them and I know that they have also gone through much more tougher times because they had to live up to their father's names, and they have lived up and made them proud. So, I'm very proud that they were my contemporaries and they are still doing so well. That makes me happy."

Thar starring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan among others is set to drop on Netflix on 6 May.

