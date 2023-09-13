Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor REACTS to trolling over his ‘stop wearing fake sneakers’ post; Here’s what he wrote

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s recent post urging people to stop wearing fake sneakers, has caused quite a stir on social media. His remarks ruffled the feathers of many Netizens, who accused him of being elitist. A section of netizens called him out and trolled him for his comments. Now, the Thar actor has finally reacted to the trolling. Find out what he said!

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to trolling over his ‘stop wearing fake sneakers’ post

Harsh Varrdhan took to his Twitter account to react to a Twitter user who shared his post. The Twitter user took a dig at the actor and wrote, “frens can you like.. stop being poor and buy some money??!!” Responding to this, Harsh Varrdhan wrote on X (previously Twitter), “When I put this out I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me etc. But the truth is I’ve been doing this for a long time and reps (replicas) of hyped shoes are more expensive than say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc.”

He further added, “I know every time I say something there will be people on social media who don’t know anything about footwear etc. going crazy but a lot of my followers are enthusiasts or are looking to collect and that’s the audience I’m speaking to. You can now continue going bonkers on here for a temporary release of joy.”

Another Twitter user slammed Harsh Varrdhan and asked who are we to decide if people should wear original or fake sneakers. The actor replied, “ I can’t decide anything for anyone .. but I can surely share my opinion like you can .. simple.”

What did Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor post about sneakers?

On Instagram, Harsh Varrdhan shared a story that read, “Don’t know who needs to hear this, but please stop wearing fake sneakers… if you have a low/moderate budget there’s plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force etc… if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic you can pass them onto someone else that doesn’t know what they are and would be happy to wear… but if you are buying you’re own please do your own diligence… buy from trusted sellers…”.

In another story he wrote that the shoes don’t have to be expensive, and that there are cheap options out there. “But no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don’t know how to put the rest of it together tbh… It’s supposed to say something about you… your tastes and preferences… there’s information everywhere and access don’t be lazy… look into it and learn it can be a lot of fun… when we talk about the culture be it sneaker culture or street or whatever it’s not about clout it’s about your own individuality uniqueness and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent,” he added.

