Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor REVEALS dad Anil Kapoor has a habit of eating his food; Read latter’s reaction inside

Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their next project Thar. They have been going all out to promote the film. In a recent interview, Harsh spoke about dad Anil Kapoor’s habit of eating his food during the shooting.

Speaking with Zoom, Harsh revealed, “He eats everybody else's food." When asked doesn't both of their lunches come from the same place, Harsh replied, "Still, even if he has the same thing, same dish. He has to put his hand in your food. Anyway, I eat so less, look at my size. But still (he does this)."

In response, Anil said, "What I noticed about him is that I am a very big-hearted person, I can share my food with anyone, but these people are like 'Don't touch this. Mera Khaana aap nahi khaa sakte (you can't eat my food).' Khaana hi kha raha hu yaar. Tereko itne saalo se paala hai, thoda khaana to de de mujhe (I am only eating food. I have raised you for so many years, at least give me some food).”

Anil added that another thing he has noticed about his son is that he is not a hugger. He revealed that Harsh has moved out and is living on his own. The star added that they talk when it's very necessary, but he gets more time to spend with him during the shoot of the film.

Meanwhile, apart from Anil and Harsh, Thar features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan among others. The film is set to drop on Netflix on 6 May.

