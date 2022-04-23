Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals how it is like to be Anil Kapoor's son on film sets: Not starstruck in any way

Anil Kapoor is gearing up and all set to entertain his audience in the next web film, Thar. An interesting fact about the movie that it will also feature his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Apart from him, we will also see Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Thar will mark the second collaboration of the father-son duo after AK vs AK which turned out to be quite a success. Now, we can’t wait to see them share the screen once more.

Being a star kid is a very unique experience. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harsh was asked how it was like to superstar Anil Kapoor’s son on a film set and if the directors looked at him any differently. Harsh’s answer was super intriguing. He revealed that the directors he has worked with couldn’t care less. He added that he doesn’t think filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Vasan Bala and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra really pay attention to that kind of stuff. “They’re not starstruck in any way, they’re more kind of just focused and very proud of their work,” he emphasised. He also said that they want to make sure if he is the leading actor or playing some sort of a role in the film, then it is going to elevate the film.

Harsh then went on to say since he has never done any starry kind of roles, so the atmosphere and ambience on those sets is a learning one where everyone works together. He vouched for the fact that everybody’s equally passionate to make a film. “I’ve never really done that brand of cinema, so I don’t really feel like I’ve been treated differently, I’ve just been any other actor on set,” he concluded.

