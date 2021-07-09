  1. Home
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals what he told Sonam Kapoor after her explosive comments on Ranbir Kapoor on KwK

Back in 2010, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had made comments about Ranbir Kapoor on Karan Johar's chat show that made heaadlines.
16249 reads Mumbai
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals what he told Sonam Kapoor after her explosive comments on Ranbir Kapoor on KwK
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who recently made waves in Netflix's latest anthology Ray, has opened up about sister Sonam Kapoor and his first reaction to his older sister's explosive comments on Koffee With Karan. To jog your memory, back in 2010, Sonam and Deepika Padukone had made comments about Ranbir Kapoor on the chat show that did not go down well with his father late Rishi Kapoor

Their comments and the infamous interview also made headlines. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh was asked about the same. Revealing how his reaction was, the actor said, "I used to tell her (Sonam), I tell her now also, 'Sonam, jab aap yeh karte ho, hum sabko affect hota hai. Sirf aapke account ko tag nahi karenge, hum sabke account ko tag karenge (When you do this, it affects all of us. They won't just tag you, they'll tag us all). And I don't want to deal with it, so please, please don't do it."

While Harsh stated that he does not like being dragged into such situations, he called his sister courageous. He said, "But, you know, you have to give her props for being so courageous. I don't have that kind of courage. And I don't want to be bothered. My own thing is, chup chaap raho, kaam karo, ghar chale jao. Zyaada bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai (Keep your head down and do your job. There's no need to open your mouth). I think that's also not good. Sometimes you should speak up for the things that you believe in, but I don't like the backlash."

Back in 2010, Sonam on the Koffee couch had said, "Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long." To which Deepika simply laughed and said, “Thank you!”

