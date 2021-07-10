Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says ‘I've always had one eye on the West’; Opens up on auditioning for The White Tiger
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has recently starred in the anthology called ‘Ray’ and received tremendous reviews for his performance in the segment called ‘Spotlight’. He starred alongside Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the film directed by Vasan Bala and delivered a performance that treads the line between comedy and pathos. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh candidly spoke about eyeing an opportunity to work in Hollywood. He mentioned that he would be open to working in the west. He also spoke about auditioning for Rajkummar Rao’s role in The White Tiger and losing the opportunity when Priyanka Chopra came on board for the film.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spoke about working in the west and said, “Might happen, fingers crossed. I've always had one eye on the West. I think my way of working, what I've been exposed to... I don't think I would be out of place. But obviously, it's beyond my control. If something happens, I promise I'll work very hard and seize the opportunity... It's a door that I definitely want to open up for myself.” Harsh started his career in the Hindi film industry with the ambitious love story called ‘Mirzya’ based on the folklore of Mirza Sahiba. The film did not garner great box office results but he was praised for his performance.
Harsh further spoke about auditioning for Ramin Bahrani’s ‘The White Tiger’ and getting close to doing the part. He said, “The White Tiger, I auditioned for Rajkummar Rao's role. I almost got it, as well. They really liked me for it. But Priyanka (Chopra) came on board, they wanted a slightly older actor, I looked very young. I am a lot younger, and Raj is such a phenomenal actor, but that was kind of a close call."
Anonymous 3 hours ago
What is he smoking
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Eye on West LOL
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Grapes are sour! Well seems like Priyanka knows who can act and who can throw a tantrum.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
This guy thinks he’s a legend already lol. Have to say all the kids in that family are delusional when it comes to their talent.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Guy you can't act, the only reason you've got any work is cause of your father and his connections. so pipe down already.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Iska Kuch nehi ho payega. Talk less be humble work hard. Just look at Tiger shroff and his rise to stardom. Nobody treats him or troll him as starkid. He and Tiger both are same age.