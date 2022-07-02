Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares excitement about Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy; Reveals he is 'not good with kids'

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are all set to enter a beautiful phase of their lives. The duo is set to embrace parenthood with their first child. Earlier this year in March, Sonam had announced the good news via a social media post with a sweet note. The Veere Di Wedding actress is quite active on social media and often keeps fans updated about her pregnancy journey with pictures and videos on Instagram.

Now, the actress's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor expressed his excitement about sister Sonam's pregnancy. He told ETimes: "I am excited. Let’s just hope that the delivery is normal and Sonam is okay. Honestly speaking, I am not good with kids. It is a new experience for all of us."

Earlier, Harsh had also requested people to give Sonam and Anand privacy and it’s a very intimate and personal experience for the parents-to-be. Talking to India Today, the actor said, "Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way." Harsh said, "I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred. It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harsh was last seen in the Netflix film, Thar, which also featured his father Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik in the lead. It also marked the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary. The film was produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC) and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, which marked his debut as a producer.

