Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares unseen ‘first look test’ PICS for Mirzya: This is where it started

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his foray into the world of Hindi films with the release of ‘Mirzya’ which came out in 2016. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Harsh starred alongside another debutant Saiyami Kher in the film. The film did not rake in the moolah at the box office, though the performances and nuances were appreciated by audiences and critics alike. Harsh since then has had an unexpected journey in cinema with less than mainstream yet strong narratives like ‘Bhavesh Joshi’, where he played a man who becomes a hero, a symbol out of necessity to take revenge for his friend.

Post Bhavesh Joshi, Harsh participated in another venture with director Vikramaditya Motwane titled ‘AK vs AK’ alongside his dad Anil Kapoor and film director Anurag Kashyap. Harsh played a small role in the film but left a huge impact through his comic timing. He recently took to Instagram and treated his fans with some unseen first look test images from Mirzya in 2014. Harsh wrote in the caption, “First look test for @rakeyshommehra Mirzya in 2014. Before Bhavesh Ak and Spotlight this is where it started and what an experience it was.. will forever be grateful to Mr. Mehra”.

Take a look at the post:

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is known for her outstanding performances in ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and ‘Made in Heaven’ among others took to the comment section and wrote, “Jesus, is it you”. Harsh replied to her with an emoticon. Harsh’s recent venture was a film in the anthology titled ‘Ray’. His segment was called ‘Spotlight’, which was directed by Vasan Bala.

