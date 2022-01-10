Harshaali Malhotra dedicates Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan

Harshaali Malhotra won millions of hearts in the country with her adorable performance as Munni in the 2015 Salman Khan starrer, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Kabir Khan directorial went on to bag many prestigious awards, and viewers loved Harshaali’s adorable chemistry with Salman. On Sunday, January 9th, 2022, Harshaali was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for the same. The child actor took to her social media space and dedicated the award to Salman and Kabir.

Yesterday, Harshaali took to her official handle on Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring herself where she can be seen holding the coveted award. Sharing the post, Harshaali thanked Salman Khan, director Kabir Khan, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra for believing in her. She wrote, “This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me…And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)”.

In another post, she can be seen receiving the award from the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She captioned the post, “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from Shri. Bhagat Singh koshyari ( Governor of Maharashtra)…”

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan featuring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles released on 17th July, 2015. The film was a huge success at the Box Office. Recently, at an event, Salman had announced that a sequel of the film is in the pipeline, however director Kabir Khan, stated in an interview that nothing is official as of yet.