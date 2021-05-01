Harshvardhan Rane decides to sell off his bike to get oxygen concentrators as COVID 19 cases continue to spike

Amid the continuous spike in COVID 19 cases, Harshvardhan Rane’s noble gestures for people is making the headlines.

India is witnessing some trying times courtesy the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic which has claimed lakhs of lives. Several states have been grappling with the shortage of oxygen concentrators which has led to rise in mortality rate. In these crucial times, several celebrities have taken to social media to raise awareness about the deadly virus and the resources required to battle it. In fact, they have also been urging everyone to get vaccinated as and when possible along with following the COVID 19 protocol.

Amid this, Harshvardhan Rane did something which has brought him in the limelight. As there has been a massive spike in COVID 19 cases, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor has stepped out for some humanitarian work. Yes! Harshvardhan has put his bike on sale in order to get oxygen concentrators. The actor shared a post on his Instagram story wherein he posted a pic of himself washing his bike. In the caption, he urged people to help him get oxygen concentrators which will be given to the needy people. Harshvardhan wrote, “Giving my motorcycle away in exchange of oxygen concentrators which will go to the needy. Please help me find good concentrators in Hyderabad.”

Take a look at Harshvardhan Rane’s post:

Interestingly, Harshvardhan isn’t the only actor who has come out to support the COVID 19 patients. Earlier, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda also made headlines as he had turned into an ambulance driver to assist Coronavirus patients. Talking about the same, Arjun had stated, “I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites.”

