Harshvardhan Rane shares PIC from his first day on Haseen Dillruba’s set

Actor Harshvardhan Rane took to social media on Wednesday and shared pictures of his first day on the set of the film "Haseen Dillruba".

Actor Harshvardhan Rane took to social media on Wednesday and shared pictures of his first day on the set of the film "Haseen Dillruba".

"Behind the scene #HaseenDillruba, my first day on set! #Nervous (take a deep breath)," wrote the actor on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, Harshvardhan is seen sitting in the rear of an open jeep with camping gear, deep in thoughts with the script in his hand. He is dressed for shot in a blue T-shirt, blue cargo pants, and brown shoes.

Harshavardhan played Neel Tripathi in his fourth Hindi film, "Haseen Dillruba", starring and Vikrant Massey. The actor has also worked in several Telugu films.

His upcoming film is director Kushan Nandy's "Kun Faya Kun" opposite Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff admits feeling nervous while working with Tiger’s rumoured GF Disha Patani; Calls her charming

Share your comment ×