Harshvardhan Rane thanks all for support in selling his bike to buy oxygen concentrators amid COVID 19 spike

Harshvardhan Rane has informed his fans that his bike is sold and he has organised three oxygen cylinders. He thanked his fans for their support.

Amid this pandemic situation, celebrities are trying to help common people in all possible ways. Everyone is donating oxygen cylinders, which is a major concern for the country. People are losing their near and dear ones as there is not sufficient oxygen to cater to everyone. News of the oxygen crisis is being reported from everywhere. Actor Harshvardhan Rane also came forward and lent his support by selling his bike to procure oxygen cylinders. And now, in his recent post, he has thanked everyone for supporting him in this campaign.

A few days ago, the actor had shared on his official Instagram handle that he wants to sell his bike in a bid to help the people amid COVID 19 crisis. And now, he took to his Instagram stories to inform that his bike is sold. He informed that he was able to provide three oxygen concentrators to patients in Hyderabad. The actor also mentioned that a few more are also expected to reach their destination soon. He also penned a small note to hail his fans and Instagram family for their support.

Earlier, he had posted, “Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid.”

Earlier, John Abraham gave his social handle to NGOs to help COVID-19 patients. and Twinkle Khanna also donated oxygen cylinders. Sonu Sood is also actively working to help as many as people.

