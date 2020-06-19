  1. Home
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on blame game surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Being hateful isn't the answer

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sparked an uncomfortable debate regarding Bollywood's treatment towards the late actor. In a series of IG Stories, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shared how being reactionary and hateful isn't the right answer and it's just dumb.
16435 reads Mumbai
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor believes we are living in a sad, regressive society.Harshvarrdhan Kapoor believes we are living in a sad, regressive society.
Bollywood has been shaken up by the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput as the blame game regarding the film industry's treatment towards the late actor is being brought under the scanner. With personalities like Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Kapur speaking about the celebrities who ill-treated Sushant for being an outsider, cases have been filed against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others in connection with Singh's death. "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had shared with ANI.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to lash at those who are targeting people that have absolutely no connection to what happened. "It’s easy to create a soft spot for the departed and loathe the living. What if the person alive, who is the target of our hate today, was to depart tomorrow? Why create that soft spot tomorrow?," Harshvarrdhan shared a quote regarding the ongoing drama. Moreover, Kapoor also penned his thoughts on how being reactionary and hateful isn't the answer and is just dumb.

"People out here hating on and wishing death upon other people that have absolutely no connection to what’s happened... this is your way of making this world a better place? Sad sad regressive society is all I can say... everyone's upset... but being reactionary and hateful isn’t the answer... that’s just dumb," the 29-year-old actor wrote.

Check out Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's IG Stories on the blame game surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death below:

 

What do you have to say about Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's comments? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Yes that's very true. He is a classic example of how all the influence and cult of Bollywood cannot get you success if people don't want to watch your work. So I guess we should stop targeting nepo kids. This guy has everything but must have always wanted the kind of success sushant got n sushant must have envied this guy for being the privileged kid.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Boycott Karan Johar/YRF/Salman KHAN/ Alia BHATT/Ranbir Kapoor and all the other Nepo Kids Sonam Kapoor/Kareena Kapoor/ Arjun Kapoor and many more. BOYCOTT THEIR MOVIES AND SHOWS.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

