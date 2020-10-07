Haryanvi famous dancer Sapna Choudhary embraces motherhood; Welcomes baby boy with husband Veer Sahu

Sapna Choudhary, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 11, has been blessed with a baby boy with her actor-singer husband Veer Sahu. Read on to know more.

Sapna Choudhary, a popular Haryanvi singer, and dancer has taken the next step in her life, as she has embraced motherhood. Sapna has welcomed a baby boy with her actor-singer husband Veer Sahu. As per reports, Sapna's husband Veer confirmed this good news during a live session on social media (Facebook), wherein he revealed that he is a father now.

Soon after Veer's announcement about wifey Sapna giving birth to a baby boy, fans were left surprised and shocked. While Sapna is quite active on social media, she has not confirmed the news about the arrival of her baby boy. Moreover, Sapna and Veer never announced their marriage, and now they have welcomed a little one into their lives. It is said that Sapna and Veer were in a relationship for several years, reportedly four years. It was earlier this year, that rumours of Sapna's engagement with longtime beau Veer Sahu starting doing the rounds.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the duo tied the knot in January. In some of Sapna's pictures on Instagram, she can be seen wearing Vermilion (sindoor), which is applied by married Hindu women.

Sapna is a well-known name in the world of entertainment, her dancing skills have wowed millions of people. She has several huge hit songs and albums to her credit. She shot to fame and became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 11, hosted by . Viewers liked Sapna in BB 11 for her outspoken and straightforward nature. In the reality show, she was honest, friendly, and spoke her heart.

Later, she went on to make her Bollywood debut with a special dance number Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Then, Sapna mesmerized everyone in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in Abhay Deol starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. However, she is most famous for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which has been ruling the chartbusters.

Like Sapna, Veer also belongs to the entertainment industry. He is a Veer famous name in Haryana and is known for his acting-singing skills. He has been featured in many Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.

