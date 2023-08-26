Has Adah Sharma bought Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat? Here's what The Kerala Story actor has to say

Adah Sharma kicked up a massive storm earlier this year at the box office with the stupendous success of her much-talked-about film, The Kerala Story. She has reportedly bought the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai flat. As per the reports, it is the same flat where Rajput used to stay before his untimely death in 2020.

Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra flat

A Bollywood paparazzo posted on Instagram that Shama is buying the same flat in Bandra’s Month Blanc Apartments, where the late SSR used to reside. The post about Adah Sharma buying the late actor’s flat has gone viral on social media. According to the Hindustan Times, entertainment portal TellyChakkar got in touch with Adah Sharma’s team and confirmed that the news is ‘true’. The news about Sharma buying Rajput’s Mumbai flat has been exclusively reported by TellyChakkar. However, details on when is Adah Sharma moving into SSR’s flat and other information are still awaited.

Adah Sharma visits Mont Blanc apartments, video goes viral

While several media reports claim that Sharma has bought the Rajput’s flat already, we have got our hands on a video that shows The Kerela Story star visiting the Mont Blanc apartments in Bandra. In the video, the actor can be seen standing on the building’s terrace. The video further shows Sharma being surrounded by the media and getting quizzed about whether she has bought the flat or not.

On being asked if she has already bought the flat or if she is going to buy it anytime soon, without divulging any details, Sharma responded, “Jabhi bhi kuch hoga main aapko pehle bataungi. When one of the reporters told her that someone from her team had confirmed the news Sharma quickly reacted saying, “Mere team mein se koi nahi batayega kuch bhi.”

Before getting inside her car, Adah ‘promised’ reporters and told them that if she buys the flat, then she would first inform the media herself, “Agar kuch hai, main first aapko bataungi. Jab bhi kuch hai main first aapka muh meetha karungi.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra home

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Bandra flat - the same flat that Adah Sharma is rumored to have bought. In 2021, it was reported that his sea-facing Mumbai home was up for rent. SSR was reportedly paying ₹4.5 lahks per month for the two-storey property.