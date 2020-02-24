Has Akshay Kumar bagged another release for 2021 with Ekta Kapoor’s action comedy? Find Out

As per the latest report, Akshay Kumar may have just signed on another film for 2021 with Ekta Kapoor. Reportedly, the film will be an action comedy that will go on floors by year end.

Among the actors in Bollywood, is the one who is known to keep his filmography diverse and distinct. With every film that Akshay signs, the audience gets to witness a new avatar of his. In 2020, Akshay will be seen as a cop in Sooryavanshi, then a man possessed by a transgender ghost in Laxmmi Bomb and lastly as warrior Prithviraj Chauhan in Prithviraj. However, for next year, Akshay has 3 films already including Bell Bottoms, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re. Amidst all the buzz, the latest report claims that Akshay has signed on Ekta Kapoor’s next and secured his 4th release for 2021.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay had signed on the dotted line for Ekta Kapoor’s action comedy about 10 days ago and now, the locations and logistics are being worked out. As per the report, the film is yet to be titled and will be packed with action and lots of humour. The last time Akshay worked with Ekta, it was in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobara. Now, as per the latest report the two are all set to work together on an action comedy which will release in 2021.

(Also Read: Sooryavanshi Release: As Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer gets preponed, fans trend #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch)

A source told the daily, “He (Akshay) is reading scripts and will lock his calendar in a fortnight. He does not want to restrict himself to a particular genre and has made a conscious effort to sign diverse scripts. Akshay’s film with Ekta will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his films, Akshay will complete this one too in a start-to-finish schedule.”

Well, looks like the Khiladi is planning way ahead of other stars in Bollywood. On Monday, Akshay announced the preponement of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film stars and Akshay together and will hit the screens now March 24, 2020, instead of March 27, 2020. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by . It will feature cameos by Simmba aka and Singham aka . Apart from this, Akshay’s next post Sooryavanshi will be Laxmmi Bomb that will release on Eid 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More