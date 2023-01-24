Has Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda been offered films? Star kid reveals

Amitabh Bachchan 's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda might have stayed away from showbiz but is still one of the most followed star kids on social media. Fans are often curious to know her whereabouts. She made headlines after she came up with her podcast, What The Hell Navya. She collaborated with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The ladies from different generations shared their thoughts on various topics. Recently, Navya talked about not following his granddad's footsteps and venturing into films despite coming from a film background.

Navya is a young entrepreneur who owns a company called Aara Health. Just like her mom, she chose to take a different route in terms of her career. Recently, while speaking to Brut India, the star kid was asked why she hasn't taken up films yet. Soon, her brother Agastya Nanda will be making his debut with The Archies alongside rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Navya said that she doesn't believe in doing something just for the sake of doing it. She also said that her skill set lies somewhere else. Navya said, "I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it. One, you should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. Two, I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere."

Has Navya Naveli Nanda been offered films?

Further, she was also asked if she has gotten any film offers, to which Navya said, 'none'. She added, "None. I don’t know why people keep thinking that I have got film offers. None of them have come actually, it’s surprising."

Meanwhile, Navya has been also hitting headlines for her alleged romance with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Though none of them have confirmed or denied the relationship rumours. But their social media exchange and party pictures speak volumes about their rumoured romance. Their dancing video from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash went viral on the Internet.