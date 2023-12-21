Has Arbaaz Khan found love again after parting ways with Georgia Andriani? Here’s what we know
Arbaaz Khan has reportedly entered a new romantic chapter with a Bollywood makeup artist following his split from Giorgia Andriani. Let's delve into the details.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced their separation in March 2016, finalizing their divorce on May 11, 2017, after a nineteen-year marriage that began in 1998. Speculation about Arbaaz's relationship with Giorgia Andriani arose when photos of them sharing a birthday cake went viral a few months later, leading to Arbaaz confirming their relationship in 2019.
Amidst rumors of a breakup last year, the couple had remained silent on the speculations. However, Giorgia has recently confirmed their separation in a candid interview. According to recent reports, Arbaaz Khan has once again found love, marking a new chapter in his personal life.
Is Arbaaz Khan dating Shura Khan?
According to News18 Showsha, Arbaaz Khan has reportedly found love once again, this time with Shura Khan, a Bollywood makeup artist. A close source revealed that the couple is deeply committed to their relationship and is planning to tie the knot soon. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by family and a select group of close friends.
The source mentioned that the lovebirds first met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla, scheduled for a possible release next year. Shura Khan, as seen on her Instagram, is known for her work as the makeup artist for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.
In a recent interview, Giorgia Andriani candidly shared that she and Arbaaz Khan were not just romantic partners but also friends, emphasizing their close and supportive bond. She expressed her enduring feelings for him but acknowledged that both of them understood the limitations of their relationship from the start.
