Has Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 95 been removed from Toronto International Film Festival lineup? Details inside

The makers of Punjab 95 had announced in July 2023 that the film would be premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, a new report has revealed that the film’s name has been removed from the lineup. Furthermore, the report mentioned that there’s no mention of any Diljit Dosanjh’s film on the festival’s official website.

Punjab 95 removed from TIFF

In a recent report by Variety, it was revealed that Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 95 has been dropped from the lineup. Moreover, it is believed that a source told the magazine that there are various ‘political forces at play’ in the film being pulled from TIFF as Canada has the second largest Sikh population in the world after India.

According to the producer of the film, the story is ‘compelling’ and is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. But, TIFF had described the film as Jaswant’s story of ‘uncovering murderous corruption during Punjab’s period of insurgency’ in some of their social media posts. Let's delve into the details.

About Punjab 95

The film chronicles Jaswant Singh Khalra’s fight against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youth by the Punjab police during militancy. While Diljit Dosanjh is playing a lead role, Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Pal Vicky are also an important part of the film.

Moreover, Punjab 95 has been under the radar ever since it was announced. Interestingly, the film was first titled as Ghallughara, which is an historic term that was used to refer to the massacre of Sikhs in the year 1746, 1762, and 1984.

Another significant aspect of the film is that when the production banner RSVP had applied for certification at the Central Board of Film Certification in the year 2022, it almost took six months, and the film was finally cleared with 21 cuts and a major change in the title of the film from Ghallughara to Punjab 95. After that, RSVP appealed the decision in the Bombay High Court and the decision is still awaited.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the first look of Punjab 95

On July 24, Born to Shine singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the first look of Punjab 95. He wrote in the caption, “Waheguruji ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh (Sikh saying)! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Presenting the first look of Punjab 95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji.” Have a look:

While Diljit Dosanjh is yet to comment on the film's exit from the lineup at TIFF, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates on all things Bollywood!

