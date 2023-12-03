Has Harnaaz Sandhu made her relationship with Veer Pahariya Instagram official?

Veer Pahariya and Harnaaz Sandhu raised dating speculations earlier this year when they appeared together at the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Their joint presence at the event triggered rumors about their relationship, causing a buzz on the internet. Recently, the Miss Universe added fuel to the speculations by commenting on Veer's Instagram post.

About the dating rumors of Veer Pahariya and Harnaaz Sandhu

Recently, Veer Pahariya took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him in a black shirt paired with gray pants. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “In this society, you’re either a name or a number..,” along with a wilted flower emoji.

To his post, Harnaaz Sandhu who was earlier spotted making a joint appearance with Veer at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, making way for dating speculations, instantly reacted to his post. She commented, “There’s only one king in the jungle,” along with a fire emoji. This has led to the further increase in the speculations around their dating.

To Harnaaz’s comment, some of the fans showed their excitement and one Instagram user wrote, “queenn,” and added two red heart and a heart eye emoji. Another user wrote, “@harnaazsandhu_03 thank god you chose some good looking boy in Bollywood..your taste is great. i hope one day you marry him,” and added a heart eye emoji.

More about Veer Pahariya

Earlier, there were rumors about Veer being in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan, which Karan Johar hinted at during an episode of Koffee with Karan 7. Veer is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is currently rumored to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. Both brothers are the maternal grandsons of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

Currently, Veer Pahariya is preparing for his first venture in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's film, Sky Force. The movie is expected to depict India's inaugural air strike on Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Akshay Kumar revealed the initial announcement about the film on October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

