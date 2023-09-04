Has Ishaan Khatter found love in Malaysian model Chandni Bainz? Here’s what we know

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s rumored relationship was all over the Internet a few years ago. The two, who worked together in the film Khaali Peeli, then reportedly broke up in 2022, three years after dating each other. Now, if reports on the Internet are to be believed, Ishaan has found love again. He is reportedly in a relationship with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz, and they are quite serious about each other.

Is Ishaan Khatter dating Chandni Bainz?

As per a report in Bombay Times, Ishaan Khatter has found love in Chandni Bainz, and the Phone Bhoot actor has introduced her to his friends. A source informed the tabloid, “They are quite serious about each other. He has even introduced Chandni to his close circle of friends.” They reportedly began dating earlier this year. In July, Ishaan Khatter was spotted riding a bike with a mystery girl, and while both their faces were covered in helmet, it is now being speculated that it could have been Chandni Bainz.

Who is Chandni Bainz?

Chandni Bainz is a 21-year-old model, and while she was born in Kuala Lampur, she is currently working in India as a model. She has been a part of Singapore TV drama My Mother’s Story and Malaysian TV series called Ghaib. She reportedly shifted to India post the pandemic and aspires to be an actor in Hindi films.

Meanwhile, the report also states that Ishaan’s rumored breakup with Ananya Panday happened while he was shooting for Pippa, and that he was quite affected by it. However, it seems that he has now moved on and found love again. Meanwhile, Ananya is rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

Ishaan will next be seen in Raja Krishna Menon’s film Pippa, which is based on the Battle of Garibpur, set in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He also bagged an international project, Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, and will join Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others in Netflix's upcoming miniseries.

