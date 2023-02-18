Has Kartik Aaryan dated Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon? Shehzada actor REVEALS

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation for his recently released film, Shehzada. It was one of the most awaited films of 2023, also starring Kriti Sanon , Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada hit theatres on February 17 and since then it has been making noise for all the right reasons. Meanwhile, recently in a rapid-fire segment, Kartik revealed if he has ever dated Sara Ali Khan and Kriti.

It was rumoured that after Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 was released and didn't perform well at the box office, Kartik and Sara parted ways. Reportedly, the duo started seeing each other while filming Love Aaj Kal 2. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Kartik was asked if he has dated Sara, and he passed the question with a smile on his face. When the same question was asked about Kriti, he instantly said, 'No'.

Kartik was also asked to choose between Ananya Panday, Sara and Kriti, who he finds attractive. He said, "All of them have been my co-stars. So for me, they all are attractive in their zones."

Recently, Kartik and Sara's pictures from Udaipur stormed the Internet. The rumoured ex-flames were seen chatting with each other. Soon after their pictures surfaced on social media, their fans went crazy. Some of them asked them to get back together while a section of people called it a 'PR stunt'.

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Before his films release in theatres, Kartik makes sure to seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. As Shehzada hit theatres on Friday, he was seen visiting the temple. He took to Instagram and also posted a picture while seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab Shehzada Aapka."