Has Kartik Aaryan found his ‘Katha’? Here’s how the Chandu Champion star reacted

Kartik Aaryan known for his performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, among others, has a significant female fan base who adores him, and there have been occasions that have made him blush. The actor had previously received a marriage proposal from a female fan at an event. Today, during another event, the host's question about his love life made the actor blush.

Kartik Aaryan blushes when asked about his real life “Katha”

Today, on October 30, during an event, Kartik Aaryan was blushing when asked by the host about his love life. The host asked him, “Aapki jo Satyaprem Ki Katha Hai wo kahan tak pahaunchi,” indicating about his love life. To this, the actor replied saying that it did well at the box office.

The host then further insisted on knowing the truth about his real life “Katha” from “Satya” himself and the actor was left blushing. He then replied with a hilarious answer saying that, “Satya sachme ye hai ki mere paas abhi koi Katha nahi hai,” indicating that he is currently not dating anyone. The audience was then left laughing after his answer.

Kartik Aaryan turns into sprinter for his film Chandu Champion

The actor is quite excited about his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. On Thursday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan posted a video on his Instagram handle sprinting as he ran towards his “goals.” Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Chasing Goals #ChanduChampion.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated upcoming film Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, who has been winning the audience's love for his role as Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha, is determined to showcase his acting skills once more in his highly anticipated upcoming film Chandu Champion. The film is a sports drama and is a collaborative production between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It's said to be inspired by the life of paralympic champion Muralikant Petkar.

The film Chandu Champion will be Kartik Aaryan's first-ever collaboration with Kabir Khan and his second project with Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is all set to hit the big screen next year in the month of June, during Eid.

