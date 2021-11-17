Has Katrina Kaif signed Ali Abbas Zafar's film opposite Shahid Kapoor amid wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal?

Hot on the heels of Katrina Kaif’s reported marriage to Vicky Kaushal in December this year, there’s buzz that she has signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller opposite Shahid Kapoor where she is said to play the meaty role of an investigating officer. Interestingly, there’s been a lot of talk about the actress getting hitched to Kaushal on December 7 at the 700-year-old Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and while both have not spoken about it officially, a lot of details have been presented in the media..

A trade source says, “It’s all very hush-hush with Ali and his crew at the moment. While Shahid started shooting for the crime drama last week, this week Katrina’s body double was seen rehearsing with a South African crew at the Emirates. Full on gun firing. Her duplicate and the film unit are rehearsing at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. It's an action scene at a casino where a shootout takes place between mobsters, drug dealers and cops. The movie is said to be an official adaptation of the French movie Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) revolving around two cops who plan to rob a shipment of cocaine. In the process they come up against an investigator, who is part of another law enforcement agency that looks into incidents of professional misconduct of police officers. Shahid is said to play the main lead and is one of the cops who plans the robbery. He is also estranged from his wife and has a teenaged son who gets kidnapped by the mobster whom Shahid and his partner plan to rob.”

While it is not certain whether Katrina will play the Internal Affairs officer who is investigating Shahid and his partner’s background or his wife, we have heard that the actress flew to Abu Dhabi tonight. The source adds, “If she plays Shahid's wife it's possible it will be Katrina's cameo in the movie and she appears as Ali Abba's lucky mascot. We know that Katrina’s scenes involve lots of action and that’s why her duplicate was seen rehearsing for the scenes at the Emirates Hotel. She is Ali Abbas’s favorite heroine and one of his closest friends so it is natural that she will be in his next project in some way. Also, he will make sure that Katrina’s star presence is justified in the movie and that she has a meaty role. They were planning to do a superhero movie together this year but that is on hold right now. Katrina is very hard-working and is said to have undergone a 14-day training with South Korean stunt designers for her action scenes in Tiger 3.”

Katrina’s stint in Abu Dhabi appears to be a major one. The source says, “While it is a start-to-finish schedule, Katrina may return for her marriage in the first week of December. Designer Sabyasachi is said to be designing her wedding lehenga. But if her role is an extensive one and goes on for more than a month, it is to be speculated whether her marriage to Vicky Kaushal will take place at all or not… We can only wait and watch!”

Ali Abbas’s movie is an exclusive Netflix release.

