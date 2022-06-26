Has Kiara Advani established herself as a dependable A-list actress with Shershaah, BB2 & now JugJugg Jeeyo?

Kiara Advani has proven her mettle, time and again, as a dependable face in B-town. After being a part of the most-watched Hindi movie of 2019, Kabir Singh, and the most successful OTT release of 2021, Shershaah, she has kept the momentum going post the Covid-19 pandemic, by being a part of two films that have played a significant part in the revival of the box office, namely, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now JugJugg Jeeyo, which has set the cash registers ringing in its first two days at the box office and is looking towards securing a favourable verdict to its credit.

Kiara Advani gradually made her way into the A-list category of actresses, by associating herself with good content films with meaty parts. While her movie successes earlier have had numerous factors aiding them, it is the films that released after the pandemic that have put her in the category of dependable actresses who can bring the audience to theatres. The audience has become very picky when it comes to watching movies in theatres after the pandemic. Kiara’s films have opened to encouraging numbers and have been among the few films that have got some collections on the board to start with. It isn’t a mere coincidence that the two films which have secured the highest advance collections in the first six months have had her as the lead. Also, both her films have opened well at the overseas box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has netted over Rs. 180 cr at the Indian box office and is likely to end its run around Rs. 190 cr. JugJugg Jeeyo has already grossed over Rs. 20 cr nett in 2 days and is expected to do business in excess of Rs. 70 cr nett. With a blockbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and a probable successful film in JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara is on a roll and one would expect that she would add on to her significantly good run at the box office with her upcoming films Govinda Naam Mera, S. Shankar’s next directorial and a historical romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan to be bankrolled by Nadiadwala & Grandsons.

Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani says she is ready for marriage: 'I am over-prepared for it'