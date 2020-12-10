  1. Home
Has Kiara Advani replaced Kriti Sanon in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4? Here’s what we know

As per a recent report, after Kriti Sanon’s exit, Kiara Advani might play Hrithik Roshan’s love interest in the upcoming film Krrish 4. Read the complete deets inside.
Well, good news for all those who want to see the gorgeous Kiara Advani with Hrithik Roshan on the silver screen. If the recent buzz is to be believed then, then the Kabir Singh actress is in talks to play the main female lead opposite the handsome actor. As per reports, it is being said that Kriti was approached for the film’s fourth installment. However, due to her tight work schedule, she has declined the offer. Now, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kiara might be seen opposite Hrithik in the much-anticipated film.

An insider revealed that the makers of the film are considering casting Kiara and they are currently “discussing the modalities” with the actress and thus will take the final call. The popular website quoted the source close to the development, as saying, “Kiara Advani is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4. There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up."

The source added, “Kiara was the obvious choice because she's not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her on screen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call.”

The Laxmii star will reportedly be seen playing Hrithik’s love interest in the popular franchise. On a related note, Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish is one of the most famous superhero franchises, and needless to say, fans surely can’t wait to see the fourth installment.

