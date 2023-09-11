Has Kohrra actress Harleen Sethi found love in Vaibhav Raj Gupta? Details inside

Harleen Sethi who was recently seen in Kohrra, a Netflix series became an overnight sensation with her dance video that she filmed with choreographer Melvin Loius. The actress delivered a top-notch performance in the web series Broken But Beautiful. Harleen who was rumored to be in a relationship with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in the past, has reportedly found love in actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Is Kohrra actress Harleen Sethi in love with Vaibhav Raj Gupta?

According to the Bombay Times, Kohrra actress Harleen Sethi has been dating actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta for a few months now. It also claimed that Harleen and Vaibhav are quite serious about each other and planned to get 'rockfied' by the end of this year.

A source told the publication, "They started dating this year and are quite serious. They are even planning their roka ceremony later in the year. Given Harleen’s past relationship, which was much talked about, she has decided to be low-key about this one until she feels comfortable talking about it."

Earlier in 2019, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Harleen said that she doesn't get bothered by all the dating and breakup rumors but her family does.

The actress said, "Honestly, it did not bother me but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"

