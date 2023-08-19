Has Kriti Sanon started prepping for Meena Kumari biopic? Here’s what we know

Kriti Sanon has quite successfully cemented herself as one of the prominent and influential actors in Bollywood. The diva, who made her acting debut in the year 2014 with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, has come a long way in showbiz all by her talent and hard work. The diva who has amazed audiences with her impressive acting chops in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Mimi to name a few, is all set to play the most coveted and celebrated icon of the Hindi film industry on the silver screen, the legendary late actress Meena Kumari. The much-awaited film based on the life of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ will mark Sanon’s first-ever biopic. Not only that, but the biopic will also see ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra making his debut as a director. The onus of playing such an iconic character with justice vastly lies on Kriti Sanon’s shoulders, who has reportedly kick-started her prep for the project.

Here’s how Kriti Sanon is prepping for her role as Meena Kumari

As per the sources close to Mid-Day, in a bid to learn Meena Kumari’s mannerisms and study her on-screen persona, Kriti Sanon is watching some of the most celebrated and classic movies of the legendary diva. Besides movies, Sanon is also reading old interviews of the Pakeezah star to have a better understanding of her personal life.

Spilling some interesting beans about how Sanon is prepping for the Meena Kumari biopic, one of the sources revealed, "Even as she is shooting for Do Patti with Kajol, Kriti is watching Meena Kumari's notable films, including Baiju Bawra [1952], Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam [1962] and Pakeezah [1972]. She is studying her performances and mannerisms to internalize the nuances that made her an icon.”

“Considering the actor's off-screen life will be an important part of the retelling, Kriti has extensively read her old interviews and biographies, gaining insight into her struggles. They have given her a profound understanding of her personality. This soft prep will continue till mid-September, after which the hard prep, including table reads and workshops, will begin,” the source added.

About the Meena Kumari biopic

Headlined by Kriti Sanon, the highly-anticipated biopic based on the life of Meena Kumari will be directed by Manish Malhotra. The shooting of the Manish Malhotra directorial is expected to begin in the first week of October. The writing team is reportedly giving the finishing touches to the script. After when the script is ready, the makers will finalize the remaining cast of the film.

