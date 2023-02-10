Has Monica, O My Darling actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor found love in director Sharan Sharma?

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently won praise for her performance in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling. She starred with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Radhika Apte. Akansha, who is Alia Bhatt's BFF, is rumoured to be dating Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. The latest report suggests that the duo has been dating each other for over six months now.

According to Hindustan Times, Akansha and Sharan started dating each other in the second half of 2022. Since then, they have managed to keep their relationship low-key. The report claims that they often travel together and accompany each other during the industry parties too. A source revealed that Akansha can't stop gushing every time Sharan's name is mentioned in a conversation. Their social circle is aware of their romance and they are not even trying to hide it.

When the portal reached out to the actress, she said, 'no comments' while the director didn't revert.

Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty reacts to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's selfie

In December 2022, Sharan took to Instagram and dropped a picture with his rumoured ladylove. Soon after he shared the selfie, Athiya Shetty and Alia, who are Akansha's BFFs from B-town, reacted to the post. Athiya dropped a peach emoji while Alia wrote, "Cool looks." Tanisha Santoshi, who recently made her acting debut, wrote, "Home." Other friends were seen calling them 'cuties'.