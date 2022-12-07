Has motherhood changed new mom Alia Bhatt's outlook on acting roles? Actress has to say THIS

Alia Bhatt recently welcomed her first child, Raha, with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The Student Of The Year actress announced the big news on Instagram with a note, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! Love love love. Alia and Ranbir." Now, in a new interview, the new mom talked about how motherhood has changed her and her outlook on acting roles. Alia Bhatt talks about motherhood

Talking to Variety, Alia said that motherhood has changed her so much. It's barely been a month, just over three weeks, but she does not about how it’s going to change the way she picks her roles in movies yet because she has not gotten to thinking about that. Alia said that it has changed the way she looks at everything. "I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out," she said.

Alia Bhatt spotted post yoga session Just a while back, Alia was clicked outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani's studio in Mumbai as she resumed her workout session. The actress was seen dressed in all-black attire and flaunted her post-pregnancy and workout glow. She sported a sleek bun and added bright green slides to the comfy workout fit.

Alia Bhatt work front On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone and Farhan Akhtar's road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

