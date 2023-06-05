Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya found love again? Details inside

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya recently made headlines for their separation and legal battle. The duo has two kids, Shora and Yani. Both kids were studying in Dubai before they came to India with their mother. After a long legal battle, the court ordered that the kids should return to Dubai to complete their studies. The court also asked Nawazuddin to go to Dubai and join the family after he is done with his shoots. Now, days after the hearing, Aaliya, who is in Dubai currently, shared a picture with her 'someone special' a while ago.

Aaliya drops a picture with her new found love

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are not officially divorced yet. But it seems like Aaliya has already moved on in life. She took to Instagram and shared a picture with her new beau. Along with the picture, she penned a long note for her fans. In her note, she mentioned it took her 19 years to get out of the relationship that she treasured. She also said that her kids will be her priority always while introducing her beau.

Her post read, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "Happy for you ... Happy life ahead stay blessed." Another user wrote, "Indeed you do!!"

Earlier, while speaking to Indian Express, Aaliya spoke about her divorce from Nawazuddin and said that the court has asked them to solve their problems mutually. She said, "No, the divorce is not official yet. The court has asked us to solve our problems mutually as it is the matter of our children’s lives. The court has been extremely supportive, they are doing everything to help our family. The judge has also taken a good decision where they have told our children that they can stay wherever they feel comfortable, whether it is Dubai or in India. The court has asked to mutually resolve it."

