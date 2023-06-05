Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife found love again? Aaliya Siddiqui drops hints of mystery man

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are going through a tough time in their relationship as they are currently undergoing a divorce settlement. They have long had an ugly public spat, with Aaliya claiming that Nawazuddin has 'disowned' their children and alleging that his mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not letting her into the actor's Mumbai home. However, they will continue to co-parent their two kids - Shora and Yaani. Amid all of this, Aaliya shared a major hint of having found love again.

Has Aaliya Siddiqui found love again?

Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a major hint of having found love again. She opened up about her relationship status recently on her Instagram. In an interview with ETimes, Aaliya confidently spoke about her mystery man. Without mentioning his name, she said, “Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship.” The film producer added that she has her own life which she has to live with her children and she does not want to give her kids any problems. Aaliya called her current relationship a ‘respectful’ one. About how society will react, she said that it is just a ‘matter of time.’ The actor’s estranged wife added that even if you do good, there are people who will still say bad things about you as it is their ‘habit.’

Aaliya praised her new man as she said that he is very grateful and a true gentleman. She added, “I was so impressed with his intelligence. Money does not make you happy but the person does.” Nawazuddin’s estranged wife revealed that she and her mystery man met in Dubai and he is Italian. Even though they have been friends for a long time, Aaliya said she took a long time to get to know him. A very cheerful Aaliya added that he takes care of her as well as respects her a lot.

In the same interview, Aaliya revealed that she will shed the Siddiqui title once the divorce is done. She added that recently Nawazuddin came to Dubai and everything is settled. The film producer had a chat with Nawaz about her kids staying with her.

Aaliya’s post about her new love

Today, a few hours ago, Aaliya Siddiqui took to Instagram to post about her mystery man. She captioned it, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be.” She added that there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship. Her current relationship is the same relationship for which she is very happy.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya married each other in 2010. They share two children - daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. However, she is the second wife of the actor. The actor’s wife claimed that they have been separated for the past 4-5 years.

