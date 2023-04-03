Has Parineeti Chopra gotten a cute nickname from rumoured husband-to-be Raghav Chadha? Fans think so

Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing all the eyeballs in the last couple of weeks for her wedding rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The rumours started after they were spotted at a restaurant together and their pictures went viral. Raghav’s colleague too gave his wishes to the couple for their union. Well, recently the rumoured couple was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport together and giving rise to speculations even more. Today, the actress shared a picture of herself with a cute name and fans feel that it is Raghav who has given this name.

Parineeti Chopra shares a cute snap of her

Taking to her Instagram handle, Prineeti Chopra shared a picture of herself looking cute. She wore a blue and white coloured striped cropped shirt over a white coloured high neck tee. She paired it with black pants. Parineeti left her hair open and wore geeky nerdy glasses as she clicks a selfie. She captioned this image as ‘chashmish’. Taking to the comments section, one of the fans wrote, “may be this name has been given by Mr. Chadha.” Another fan wrote, “AAP main kuch toh baat hai!”

Check out the post:

'The roka ceremony is definitely happening'

According to ETimes, a close friend has confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav are committed to their union. The roka ceremony is slated to take place very soon. The close friend revealed, "The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month."

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role.

ALSO READ: Close friend says Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's families are looking for a suitable date for roka: Report