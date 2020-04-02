Has Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar's marriage hit a rocky patch? Find out

Prateik Babbar who tied the knot with girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow in January 2019 has been living separately for the past few weeks? Read on to know more

Prateik Babbar made headlines when he tied the knot with girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow in January 2019 in a private ceremony. While the two have been friends for over a decade, they dated for two years before taking the plunge. But as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, there is some trouble happening between the couple. As per reports, Prateik and Sanya have been living separately for a few weeks. The two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Infact, Prateik and Sanya who used to post some lovey-dovey pictures of themselves have deleted it all from their social media accounts.

As per reports, Sanya has been missing from the Babbar family function as well. Be it Holi celebrations or Raj Babbar’s anniversary dinner, she didn’t attend any of them. She did not even invite Prateik to watch her play of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, where Sanya had played the role of Portia. However, Prateik has denied all these rumours and said that everything is fine between the two. For the uninitiated, last year in the month of August, the couple were spotted vacationing in Los Angeles. From posting solo pictures of Sanya to indulging in some PDA, Prateik was on a PDA spree. In one of the photos, Prateik and Sanya were seen sharing a passionate kiss with each other.

On the professional front, Prateik was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and and Rajinikanth's Darbar. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The film also features Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Gulshan Grover, Sharman Joshi among others.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

