Has Ranveer Singh already started finalising baby names with Deepika Padukone?

One of the most loved-up couples in the film industry is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. There is no doubt Ranveer and Deepika keep serving the couple goals. Recently, Ranveer made headlines for his show ‘The Big Picture’ and now he has revealed that he is finalising names for his future baby. The actor spilled the beans on his plans to become a dad in a promotional video he shot for his TV debut.

“Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na, main kehta hoon ek aisi baby de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae. Mai shortlist bana raha hu names ke. (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next 2-3 years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I tell her to give me one baby like her and my life will be set. I am shortlisting names.)

Previously, Ranveer Singh admitted how Deepika has been an emotionally supportive network to him since the start. He had said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show”.

Apart from his TV debut, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. He will also be seen next in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn.