Has Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3? Here's what we know

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has been hitting headlines lately. Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani got everyone excited after he confirmed that the third instalment is very much happening and Farhan is currently working on the script. However, netizens were disappointed after Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Don 3 will be made without Shah Rukh Khan. The first two parts featured SRK in the lead role and he won everyone's hearts with his solid performance. Now, the latest report suggests that Ranveer Singh might replace SRK in Don 3.

Is Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3?

Recently, News 18 reported that Ranveer has been confirmed to play the titular character in the third instalment. The actor has worked previously with Farhan and Ritesh's production house and featured in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. The source told the portal, "Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don."

The report also suggests that Ranveer has already shot the announcement video and the makers are expected to drop it anytime soon. It is also said that the makers have informed Shah Rukh that Ranveer will be the new Don.

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that SRK decided to let go of Don 3 as he is not keen to get back as Don at this point in time. The source revealed, "Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took shape of a script through the pandemic. Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to universal section of audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel."

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He also has director Shankar's next in the pipeline.