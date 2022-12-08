Has Rhea Chakraborty found love again? Here's what we know

Actress Rhea Chakraborty , who keeps treating fans with stunning posts on social media, is reportedly in love. She has stayed away from the public eye for the longest time due to controversy since 2020. According to the latest report, Rhea has found love in fashion designer Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh. His brother made a brief appearance in the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which featured Seema and her friends.

Bunty Sajdeh owns a talent management firm that handles personalities from the sports and entertainment verticals. Celebs like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. According to Hindustan Times, Bunty's firm used to handle Rhea a few years ago. The duo has known each other for quite some time and the report says that they have started dating recently. A source revealed to the portal, "It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty. They are currently together and wish to keep this news private." Apparently, Bunty was earlier dating Sonakshi Sinha.

Meanwhile, Rhea was recently seen partying with Bunty's sister Seema and her gang. Seema took to Instagram and shared happy pictures from the party. The pictures also featured Karan Johar. Rhea was seen posing with KJo, Seema, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. Sharing the pictures with fans, Seema wrote, "Soo many feelings #impromptunights #randomconversations #fabulous #whyyyyy." Have a look:

