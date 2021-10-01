Has Saif Ali Khan ever asked Kareena Kapoor to take social media break? Adipurush actor has the perfect reply

Among the popular superstars on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on top of her A-game when it comes to sharing updates on her Instagram account. While Kareena is a star on screen and on social media as well, has stayed away from the world of social media. The actor doesn't have an Instagram or Twitter handle and has been away from it for the longest time. Now, in a recent chat, Saif was asked if he has ever asked Kareena, who is very active on her Instagram handle, to leave social media for a bit and for it, the Adipurush actor had a perfect response.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Saif spoke about how he has always been away from social media. Amid it, he was asked if he advises Kareena about the same. To this, Saif said that he doesn't tell her what she can do. The Adipurush actor said that between him and Kareena, he is more addicted to screen and even recalled how it gave him a headache. He said, "I'm easily addicted to the phone. And I got a headache in the car, really felt dizzy because I just couldn't put the phone down and it was a moving car so I felt really sick. So now, Taimur and Kareena, everyone's telling me 'Don't be on the phone.' So it's me actually, without being on social media, I'm addicted to the screen."

You let each other do whatever they want. She's great on it, she's a multi-tasker. Saif Ali Khan on advising Kareena Kapoor

On advising Kareena, Saif added, "No, no, that's not the secret to a healthy marriage. You let each other do whatever they want. She's great on it, she's a multi-tasker. She's a woman, so she can do that. You never really feel she's doing it in the sense that she's all there." To recall, Kareena made her Instagram debut in 2020 and it left everyone excited. Since then, the actress keeps sharing photos of her, Saif Ali Khan, sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will be releasing on Valentine's Day next year. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Om Raut. He also has Vikram Vedha with .

