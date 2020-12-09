  1. Home
Has Salman Khan kicked off Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster drama Antim's shoot with Aayush under heavy security?

As per a recent report, after taking a short break post completing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan has apparently quietly begun shooting for Mulshi Pattern's remake with Aayush Sharma in Mumbai.
December 9, 2020
Salman Khan had wrapped up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai back in October and since then, his fans had been waiting for him to head back on set with his next project. Rumours were in that soon Salman would kick off the shooting of his film with brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma that was to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Well, now, as per a recent report, Salman apparently has already reported onset in Mumbai and flagged off his portions of the shoot with Aayush.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman apparently reported on sets in Mumbai on December 6 and has been shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster drama since then. The report further added that Aayush had already begun shooting in the month of November and now, scenes between him and Salman would be shot through the month of December. The report further claimed that Salman would take only his annual birthday break towards the end of the month and then continue to shoot the rest of the film to have it wrapped up by Mid-January. 

A source told the national daily, "In this schedule, Salman and Aayush will be filming several confrontation scenes. While the cop is a serious guy, there is an underlying tone of dark humour to the character that is Mahesh Manjrekar’s trademark. It’s going to be a nonstop shoot through December and they are expected to complete the film by mid-January. However, Salman will take his annual birthday break in the last week of the year." The report further claimed that Salman will be seen essaying the role of turbaned Sikh cop in the film and hence, after Radhe, he took a short break to grow his beard for the role. Further, the daily's report claimed that Salman kicked off the shooting amid heavy security so that his look does not get leaked. "There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked," added the source.

Apart from Salman and Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer will also be a part of the scheduled shooting of Antim. The film is apparently a remake of the Marathi hit film, Mulshi Pattern. Aayush plays the gangster while Salman will be the cop chasing him down. The report claimed that Aayush already began shooting on November 16. 

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen in Radhe with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and the shoot was completed in October. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. 

