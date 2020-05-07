Has Salman Khan started a food truck ‘Being Haangryy’ amid lockdown to help the needy? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan has been doing his bit amid the Coronavirus lockdown to help those in need. However, recent fan posts suggest that the superstar may have gone a step ahead and launched a food truck to help the needy people amid lockdown.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, thousands of daily wagers have lost their source of livelihood as work has come to a standstill due to the shut down amid the pandemic. However, actor has stepped up and has been doing his bit to help whoever he can amid the global pandemic. From transferring money into the accounts of daily wagers of Bollywood to distributing ration to a village near to his farmhouse, Salman has done his bit for the community and is continuing to do so.

Amid this, recent fan tweets on social media suggest that the actor may also have gone ahead to start a food truck by the name of ‘Being Haangryy’. Videos and photos of a grey coloured truck have been shared on social media with the same ‘Being Haangryy’ written over it. Several fans of Salman Khan claimed that the track was reportedly started by the Radhe star to help those in need for food amid the lockdown. While the actor himself hasn’t announced anything on social media, fans have been expressing their gratitude to him.

Also Read|Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar, whose digital debut would you like to see FIRST? COMMENT

Even a leader of Shiv Sena, Rahul Kanal tweeted a video of the food van and expressed his gratitude to the superstar for his gesture. He wrote, “Thank you @Beingsalmankhan

bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy.” Many fan clubs of the actor also shared the videos and photos of food being distributed among people.

Check out the fan tweets:

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

#SalmanKhan silently helping to needy & poor people by #BeingHaangryy. The most loved megastar of this nation for a reason _/\_ JAI SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/eS9q09A25h — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) May 6, 2020

Best Human Being " The SALMAN KHAN " The Man With Golden Heart#BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/DFaUSNg17G — Megastar Fan Dev (@DevMegastarFan) May 6, 2020

A few days back, the actor shared a video of himself joining his close friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, Niketan Madhok, Iulia Vantur and others to gather food in a truck and lorry and sending it to villagers to help them amid the global pandemic. A day back, Niketan Madhok shared a photo with Salman while spending time at his farmhouse in Panvel. While the actor has made no such announcements about a food truck, fans continue to speculate that the Radhe star has done this gesture too. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with .

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×