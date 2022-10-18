Has Salman Khan’s film No Entry 2 been shelved? Deets Inside

In the year 2011, he established ‘Salman Khan Films’ which is an Indian film production and distribution company. He is ruling the hearts of not just people in B-Town but also from people across the country.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Known as Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has clocked over 30 years in the film industry. In his career, he has delivered several power-packed performances at the box office with films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger , and Dabangg 2 to name a few. He is also a recipient of two national film awards.

Read What The Report Read

In a recent development, it is now alleged that his upcoming film “No Entry 2” has been shelved.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, "Salman had his heart set on the film and wanted to make it".

“The actor had himself sat on the script with Anees Bazmee and felt it was amongst the funniest scripts he read in the last decade. However, the first part was stuck in multiple legal tangles due to a movie studio shutting its shop. Reportedly, the actor initially thought it would be easy for him to resolve the conflict. However, when he dug deep into the matter, the maze was a lot more complicated".

"Over and above the legal issues, the budget of the film was skyrocketing. The idea was to pay off everyone and acquire their rights. But when a list of stakeholders to be paid off was made, the amount extended beyond the stipulated budget. Ones around Salman felt that there was a strong possibility of third-party raising issues against the film once it goes on floors as the rights are very opaque and they may have to spend additional money if that happens," the report further read.

Salman Khan’s Work Front

The actor has a bunch of movies to look forward to namely, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release on Eid 2023