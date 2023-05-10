Has Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Punit Malhotra for next project? THIS pic suggests so

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved superstars globally and everybody needs a piece of him. Post his humungous success of Pathaan, directors from different industries are waiting in queues to work with him. On Wednesday morning, Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra took to social media and surprised his fans as he shared a monochrome picture with SRK from the sets.

Is Shah Rukh Khan working on a new project with Punit Malhotra?

Punit penned a sweet note as he shared the picture with King Khan. He even tagged Dharma 2.0 in his caption and it has left fans assuming about their alleged collaboration. In the picture, Punit is seen giving directions while SRK is patiently listening to him. The Zero actor is seen sporting a semi-formal outfit and looking absolutely dapper as always.

Along with the picture, Punit wrote, "There are days that make it all worth it. 😃 Just to be on set with the man… the charm, the charisma, the humility and the love is unmatchable! Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Always so Jawan . Our Shah Rukh Khan." Another fan wrote, "Best of luck punit sir @punitdmalhotra he is my mentor and my inspiration SRK." Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his highly-anticipated film, Jawan. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on June 2 but recently, he announced the new release date. It will now release on 7th September. Directed by Atlee, it also stars Nayanthara in an important role. Apart from this, Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule with Taapsee Pannu. The film will hit theatres on Christmas 2023. Apart from these films, SRK has a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Shah Rukh have already started shooting for their scenes.

